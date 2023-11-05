49ers back atop NFC West after Seahawks' loss to Ravens originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

While the 49ers were using their bye week to refocus amid a three-game losing streak, they got some help in the standings courtesy of their biggest rival.

The Seattle Seahawks' blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium put them at 5-3 on the season -- and officially in second place behind San Francisco in the NFC West after previously holding the top spot.

The 49ers also hold a 5-3 record. While their head-to-head record against Seattle typically would be the first tiebreaker for the division lead, the 49ers and Seahawks have yet to play this season, meaning the two teams' divisional record is used to determine the standings (h/t NFL Nation's Brady Henderson).

San Francisco is 2-0 against the NFC West this season, with wins over the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals. Seattle, meanwhile, lost to Los Angeles in Week 1 but defeated Arizona in Week 6.

Despite the 49ers' struggles over their last three games, they were able to bounce back in the standings thanks to an abysmal offensive performance from the Seahawks in Week 9.

With the Jacksonville Jaguars awaiting San Francisco in Week 10, however, the onus will be on the 49ers to remain atop the West.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast