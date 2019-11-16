49ers' Azeez Al-Shaair ruled out Sunday vs. Cardinals with concussion

The 49ers on Saturday downgraded rookie linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair to "out" for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

The 22-year-old sustained a concussion in the 49ers' 27-24 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night. He progressed through the NFL concussion protocol to the point that he participated on a limited basis in practices Thursday and Friday.

Al-Shaair was listed as questionable when the 49ers disclosed their game status report on Friday afternoon. But the 49ers determined on Saturday that Al-Shaair would not be able to gain clearance to play in order to be available to play Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

With Al-Shaair listed as out, the 49ers now have six players listed as out or doubtful to play against the Cardinals.

In addition to Al-Shaair, left tackle Joe Staley (finger) and nose tackle D.J. Jones (groin) are definitely out. Tight end George Kittle (knee, ankle), running back Matt Breida (ankle) and kicker Robbie Gould (right quadriceps) are all doubtful.

Al-Shaair, a rookie from Florida Atlantic, has appeared in all nine games this season. He took over as the team's starting strong-side linebacker after Dre Greenlaw moved from that position into a starting role due to Kwon Alexander's season-ending pectoral injury.

Al-Shaair is one of the team's core special-teams players. He was injured on the opening kickoff of the second half on a hit from Nick Bellore, who played for the 49ers in 2015 and '16.

The 49ers will enter Sunday's game with just four active linebackers: Fred Warner, Greenlaw, Elijah Lee and Mark Nzeocha.

