49ers' Azeez Al-Shaair expected to miss two months with knee injury

49ers' Al-Shaair expected to miss two months with knee injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Starting linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair is expected to be out of action for two months with a knee ligament tear he sustained Sunday night in the 49ers’ loss to the Denver Broncos.

Al-Shaair suffered the injury to the medical collateral ligament in his right knee in the second quarter of the 49ers’ 11-10 loss in Denver. Al-Shaair registered five tackles before exiting the game with the injury.

Coach Kyle Shanahan compared Al-Shaair’s timeframe to the injury running back Elijah Mitchell sustained in the 49ers’ season opener against the Chicago Bears.

Mitchell sustained an MCL sprain that is expected to keep him out of action for approximately eight weeks. The 49ers are hopeful Mitchell will be available for the second half of the season.

Like Mitchell, Al-Shaair’s condition will not require surgery.

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles will assume Al-Shaair’s role in the 49ers’ base defense. Flannigan-Fowles on Sunday played 21 snaps and was credited with two tackles.

The 49ers hope to regain the services of a couple of other defensive players at some point shortly after the team’s Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.

Safety Jimmie Ward (hamstring) and cornerback Jason Verrett (knee) are ineligible to play the first four games of the regular season. Ward is on injured reserve, while Verrett is on the physically-unable-to-perform list.

Shanahan said he believes there’s a good chance both Ward and Verrett will be cleared to resume practice next week.

