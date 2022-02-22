How 49ers assistant Anthony Lynn evaluates Trey Lance in today's NFL

How new 49ers assistant head coach Lynn evaluates Lance originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Trey Lance era appears to be upon us.

With the 49ers expected to part ways with veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, the 21-year-old signal-caller will likely be the successor after sitting out most of his rookie season.

Earlier this month, San Francisco hired former Detriot Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn to be their assistant head coach. The former Los Angeles Chargers head coach spoke with Justin Ross of The Detroit News after the hire, where he gave his evaluation of Lance, a player who many expect him to work closely with this upcoming season.

"Just watching him in college, he's big, strong, he's intelligent and he extends plays," Lynn said. "In this league right now, I've said if you're not Tom Brady or Peyton Manning -- a guy that can stand back there and pick you apart, know where you're going with the football before the ball is even snapped -- you better have someone that can move around a little bit and get away from these 4.4 (-second) defensive ends. These guys are not 300 pounds running 5.0 flat anymore. These guys are like the Von Millers of the world. You need a quarterback that can create a little bit in those situations. It's big-time like that to have a guy like that on your team."

After Lynn was hired, many began to speculate that the move could play a role in San Francisco targeting veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who was Lynn's quarterback with the Chargers in 2019 and 2020 before then-rookie Justin Herbert took over.

The first order of business for the 49ers this offseason is finding a new home for Garoppolo. Once the anticipated move is complete, San Francisco will likely target a veteran quarterback to backup Lance next season. With Lynn on staff, there's a decent chance that Taylor will be in the mix this offseason.

If/when Lance indeed claims the starting role, he'll have a believer in his new assistant head coach.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast