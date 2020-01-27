The party is just getting started.

After a week of practice and preparation, the 49ers departed the Bay Area for Miami on Sunday.

The NFC champions touched down in Florida around 7 p.m. ET to a hero's welcome.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

As you can imagine, the players were pretty hyped about their arrival in Miami.

Richard Sherman posted this video on IG of the 49ers arriving in Miami. pic.twitter.com/jWdgS3on0b — Ali Thanawalla (@Ali_Thanawalla) January 27, 2020

Jimmie Ward posted this video on IG of the 49ers getting off the plane in Miami. pic.twitter.com/DMuZQShRSM — Ali Thanawalla (@Ali_Thanawalla) January 27, 2020

[RELATED: How things fell into place for 49ers, Jimmy G]

Story continues

The 49ers have eight players with prior Super Bowl experience, so this is a new feeling for most of the team.

Both the 49ers and Chiefs will spend the upcoming week putting the final touches on their game plans, and then they will meet on the field Sunday, Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium.

For now, though, the players can enjoy the achievement of reaching the pinnacle of their sport.

49ers arrive in Miami ahead of Super Bowl 54 matchup against Chiefs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area