49ers arrive in Miami ahead of Super Bowl 54 matchup against Chiefs

Ali Thanawalla

The party is just getting started.

After a week of practice and preparation, the 49ers departed the Bay Area for Miami on Sunday.

The NFC champions touched down in Florida around 7 p.m. ET to a hero's welcome.

As you can imagine, the players were pretty hyped about their arrival in Miami.

The weather in Miami? HOT🔥 #BeLegendary

A post shared by San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) on Jan 26, 2020 at 5:39pm PST

We've arrived! Bienvenido a Miami 🎧

A post shared by San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) on Jan 26, 2020 at 5:14pm PST

Can't wait!!!

A post shared by Kendrick. L .Bourne (@bournepoly11) on Jan 26, 2020 at 6:02pm PST

The 49ers have eight players with prior Super Bowl experience, so this is a new feeling for most of the team.

Both the 49ers and Chiefs will spend the upcoming week putting the final touches on their game plans, and then they will meet on the field Sunday, Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium.

For now, though, the players can enjoy the achievement of reaching the pinnacle of their sport.

