49ers arrive in Miami ahead of Super Bowl 54 matchup against Chiefs
The party is just getting started.
After a week of practice and preparation, the 49ers departed the Bay Area for Miami on Sunday.
The NFC champions touched down in Florida around 7 p.m. ET to a hero's welcome.
📍Miami, FL@United | #SBLIV https://t.co/J1BvAzqEYF
— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 26, 2020
As you can imagine, the players were pretty hyped about their arrival in Miami.
The weather in Miami? HOT🔥 #BeLegendary
A post shared by San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) on Jan 26, 2020 at 5:39pm PST
We've arrived! Bienvenido a Miami 🎧
A post shared by San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) on Jan 26, 2020 at 5:14pm PST
A post shared by Kendrick. L .Bourne (@bournepoly11) on Jan 26, 2020 at 6:02pm PST
We've arrived @miasbliv @49ers #faithful pic.twitter.com/crndNqGCVs
— Robbie Gould (@RobbieGould09) January 27, 2020
Richard Sherman posted this video on IG of the 49ers arriving in Miami. pic.twitter.com/jWdgS3on0b
— Ali Thanawalla (@Ali_Thanawalla) January 27, 2020
Jimmie Ward posted this video on IG of the 49ers getting off the plane in Miami. pic.twitter.com/DMuZQShRSM
— Ali Thanawalla (@Ali_Thanawalla) January 27, 2020
The 49ers have eight players with prior Super Bowl experience, so this is a new feeling for most of the team.
Both the 49ers and Chiefs will spend the upcoming week putting the final touches on their game plans, and then they will meet on the field Sunday, Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium.
For now, though, the players can enjoy the achievement of reaching the pinnacle of their sport.
