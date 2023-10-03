49ers' Armstead roasts Giants QB Jones after Seahawks' sack fest originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

NFL quarterbacks are subjected to all kinds of criticism, even from their fellow players in the league.

New York Giants signal-caller Daniel Jones knows this all too well thanks to some struggles throughout his career, and after his dismal showing against the Seattle Seahawks on "Monday Night Football" this week, 49ers defensive tackle Arik Armstead playfully called him out on social media.

Daniel Jones I am so disappointed in you… why would you would throw the ball so quick vs us and then let these people have a career day ? ….. why weren’t we deserving ? 😂😂😂😂 — Arik Armstead (@arikarmstead) October 3, 2023

The Seahawks tied their franchise-record of 11 sacks on Monday, hitting Jones with relentless pressure for 10 of those while picking him off twice and forcing him to fumble once in their 24-3 win.

For any 49ers Faithful who forgot the excitement of Week 3 after Christian McCaffrey's four touchdowns this past Sunday, things weren't as simple for San Francisco's vaunted defensive line against Jones. He was sacked just twice as the 49ers won 30-12, with a dink-and-dunk approach against Nick Bosa and Co. that allowed him to check down before he could be taken to the ground.

The victory still was sweet, of course, especially given some of the trash talk that has taken place between the Giants and 49ers in recent months. This isn't the first time Armstead has spoken out about New York players -- he also roasted defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux online in January for his take that the Giants were a better team than the 49ers.

And plenty happened after last week's 49ers-Giants clash, too. San Francisco left tackle Trent Williams and New York defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson each were fined $11,473 for unnecessary roughness thanks to an in-game scuffle, and some 49ers defensive players took shots at Jones' lucrative contract after the win.

The NFL is full of trash talking, and these two teams are no different. But sometimes the off-field blows can hit even harder than those on the gridiron.

