49ers' Arik Armstead, Robert Saleh use online chess to stay connected

It has been two full NFL seasons since former 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh departed the Bay for a head-coaching gig with the New York Jets, but that hasn’t stopped him from staying in touch with his former players.

During their four seasons together, Saleh and 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead bonded over the game of chess.

And now even on opposite coasts, nearly 3,000 miles away from each other, the two have found a unique way to continue their friendly board game competition online.

“I can't lie on TV. Saleh definitely be getting the best of me,” Armstead said on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” last week. “But we played a lot more when I first started playing. And since he got the head coach gig, we’ve played a couple times.

“But he's a much busier man now, and he's got a grip of kids. Saleh got like six or seven kids, so when we can sneak in a game, it's a lot of fun.”

Under Saleh, Armstead racked up 102 solo tackles, 25 for loss, and 46 quarterback hits over four seasons in 54 games played.

In 2019, Saleh helped lead a historic defensive line known for its dominance and destruction, one that he set the tone for early with his viral sideline snippets showing his contagious energetic spirit.

Just like playing chess, Saleh and Armstead used their strategy from the chess board onto the field week in and week out.

"Very analytical," Armstead said while describing his chess play. "Willing to learn, definitely. You have to have an approach and set your pieces up the right way. If you don't get off to a good start and set a good foundation, a smart approach, then you're just setting yourself up for failure. So that definitely applies to life, too."

As both Saleh and Armstead are busy and focused on the 2023 NFL season, when they get a moment to hop online and go at it in a game of chess, it's as if nothing has changed.

