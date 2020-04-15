Arik Armstead enjoyed his breakout season last year, leading the 49ers with 10 sacks. San Francisco seemed to enjoy it, too.

The front office rewarded the former first-round draft pick with a five-year, $85 million contract extension this offseason. It's clear they expect big things out of the former Oregon Duck, who also added 18 QB hits and 11 tackles for loss in 2019.

The Sacramento native had his way with offensive linemen last season, so when NBC Sports' Chris Simms asked Armstead who his biggest offensive line nemesis is, he had to think for a bit. And then, he finally came up with a Dallas Cowboys star.

"I would say Tyron Smith is definitely over the years tough to go against," Armstead said on "Chris Simms Unbuttoned."

Smith has dominated ever since the Cowboys took him with the No. 9 pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. He already is a two-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler. But he's a bit of an odd choice for Armstead.

Over his five-year career, Armstead has faced the Cowboys just once on Oct. 2, 2016. The 49ers fell 24-17 at Levi's Stadium and dropped to 1-3 on the season. And Armstead did absolutely nothing in that game.

He wasn't accounted for one tackle, and his only stat in the box score was one QB hit. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw two touchdowns and was sacked just once. Dallas also had its way with the 49ers on the ground. Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 138 yards on 23 carries and scored one touchdown.

[RELATED: Why 49ers might not fit Falcons' hope to trade up in draft]

The Cowboys, who outgained the 49ers 428-295, dominated San Francisco's defense that day. So even though it only was one game, Smith clearly had a lasting impression on Armstead.

Listen and subscribe to the 49ers Insider Podcast:





49ers' Arik Armstead names Cowboys' Tyron Smith biggest O-line nemesis originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area