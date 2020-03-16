The 49ers and defensive lineman Arik Armstead didn’t get a new deal done before the deadline for using the franchise tag. But the 49ers didn’t apply the franchise tag to Armstead. And the negotiations continues.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Armstead and the 49ers remain close to a deal. The reality, however, is that other teams can now get involved — if Armstead’s representatives are willing to pause talks with the 49ers and entertain other possibilities.

A first-round pick in 2014, Armstead completed his five-year rookie deal in 2019, making $9.046 million. He had a career-high 10 sacks last season. In the four seasons before that combined, Armstead had nine total sacks.

49ers, Arik Armstead keep working toward deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk