49ers, Arik Armstead keep working toward deal

Mike Florio
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

The 49ers and defensive lineman Arik Armstead didn’t get a new deal done before the deadline for using the franchise tag. But the 49ers didn’t apply the franchise tag to Armstead. And the negotiations continues.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Armstead and the 49ers remain close to a deal. The reality, however, is that other teams can now get involved — if Armstead’s representatives are willing to pause talks with the 49ers and entertain other possibilities.

A first-round pick in 2014, Armstead completed his five-year rookie deal in 2019, making $9.046 million. He had a career-high 10 sacks last season. In the four seasons before that combined, Armstead had nine total sacks.

49ers, Arik Armstead keep working toward deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

What to Read Next