The 49ers had five players ranked within the 2020 NFL Top 100, and they nearly had a sixth.

Defensive lineman Arik Armstead just narrowly missed being included in the top 100 players in the league (as voted on by their peers), coming in at No. 104.

Armstead didn't appear to be too upset about missing the cut, as he reacted with a funny video on Twitter.

😂😂😂 In due time pic.twitter.com/9sWw6U1fY5 — Arik Armstead (@arikarmstead) July 30, 2020

"In due time," Armstead tweeted. After a career-high 10 sacks last season, he was rewarded with a five-year, $85 million contract extension, and with DeForest Buckner now a member of the Indianapolis Colts, he'll have every opportunity to show he belongs in the Top 100 next year.

Even if Armstead had made the cut, the 49ers wouldn't have had the most Top 100 players of any team in the NFL. That honor went to the Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints, who each had seven players included.

Still, the 49ers managed to make plenty of history with their own inclusions. George Kittle received the highest ranking for a tight end in the history of the NFL Top 100, and Nick Bosa's ranking was the highest ever for a rookie defender.

Here is a summary of the 49ers' rankings in the 2020 NFL Top 100:

George Kittle -- No. 7

Nick Bosa -- No. 17

Richard Sherman -- No. 28

Jimmy Garoppolo -- No. 43

Fred Warner -- No. 70









49ers' Arik Armstead has funny response to barely missing NFL Top 100 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area