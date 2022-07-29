49ers' Arik Armstead expected to be out 'a few weeks' with knee sprain

Armstead expected to be out 'a few weeks' with knee sprain originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- Defensive tackle Arik Armstead is expected to miss "a few weeks" with a knee sprain, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said on Friday.

Armstead sustained a knee injury early in the team's first practice session on Wednesday.

"Nothing we’re concerned about," Shanahan said.

"(We) thought it was just a bruise because it didn’t bother him that bad, but it was hurting a little after and he got the MRI. We’re going to hold him out for a little bit.”

Further observation disclosed a partially torn medial collateral ligament. Armstead is not expected to be available for the 49ers' first preseason game on Aug. 12 against the Green Bay Packers. The 49ers' second preseason game is Aug. 20 at the Minnesota Vikings.

Armstead moved full-time to defensive tackle after Javon Kinlaw underwent season-ending surgery to repair his ACL. Armstead responded with six sacks and a career-best 63 tackles in 17 regular-season games.

Also, left tackle Trent Williams reported back to the team on Friday after his wife gave birth this week, Shanahan said. Williams did not participate in the first two days of practices.

