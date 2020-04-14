49ers' Arik Armstead calls out Seahawks' offensive line for holding

In the 49ers' two matchups against the Seahawks during the 2019 season, Seattle's O-line was called for just one holding penalty.

But according to 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead, there should have been a whole lot more.

"A bunch of battles with Seattle, and they just hold so much," Armstead told NBC Sports NFL Analyst Chris Simms. "And the refs never seem to call it, so, I guess when you're allowed to hold then, it gets tough out there.

"And little Russell Wilson running around, and they're holding, and Russell's running around, but it's always fun playing against them though."

Seattle's offensive line got called for plenty of holding penalties in other games, however, ranking in a tie for fifth among NFL teams with 27 holds going against the Seahawks.

There was some controversy over a missed holding penalty at the end of the Week 17 showdown between the teams, but it involved a case of potential defensive holding against the Niners.

Armstead had a career season in 2019, and now seemingly is adding fuel to what already is one of the NFL's most contentious rivalries.

