49ers DE Arden Key could be low-cost solution to Texans edge rush

The Houston Texans had a roster comprised of players on one-year contracts in 2021, which means they will be looking to free agency once again to fill their needs.

One area where the Texans could use help is the defensive line. Whether the Texans look to grab a dominant edge rusher such as Kayvon Thibodeaux in the NFL draft or continue with the collaborative effort, they will need to add beef to the edge defense.

According to Sam Monson from Pro Football Focus, one underrated free agent in 2022 is San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arden Key.

The 49ers signing Arden Key is a perfect example of how under-the-radar free agents can have a huge surplus impact on their teams. Key is on a one-year, $1 million deal and was a valuable impact pass-rusher for them late in the season. Key won’t be confused with an All-Pro any time soon, but he has 27 pressures since Week 13, including five sacks. He has been an important part of the rotation for the 49ers and vastly outperformed his contract. The fourth-year edge still has a very situational profile, given his size, and plays a much bigger role in the pass rush than he does against the run. Still, that profile is valuable in today’s NFL, and he has shown he has a role to play at this level.

Key provided the 49ers with 22 combined tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 17 quarterback hits, 6.5 sacks, and a pass breakup through all 17 games.

The former Oakland Raiders 2018 third-round pick from LSU broke out with San Francisco, who also a dominant edge rusher in Nick Bosa. Even if Houston grabs someone like Thibodeaux in the draft, Key has proven that he can take advantage of one-on-ones to get after the quarterback. Pairing Key with Jonathan Greenard would also give Houston a boost in its pass rush as the former 2020 third-rounder from Florida finished with a team-high 8.0 sacks.