49ers answer Rams long drive with Deebo Samuel 44-yard touchdown

The Rams took up 9:33 of game time with an 18-play, 97-yard drive that finished with a 16-yard touchdown reception by receiver Cooper Kupp.

It didn’t take the 49ers very long to answer and tie the score 7-7.

Receiver Deebo Samuel took a screen pass 44 yards to pay dirt on the fourth play of the possession. Samuel was able to weave his way through the first level of defenders before turning on the jets. He dove over the pylon before defensive back Jalen Ramsey could bring him town to give San Francisco its first points of the game.

So far in the contest, Samuel has a pair of catches for 46 yards and two runs for 3 yards.

The Rams previously announced running back Cam Akers was questionable to return with a shoulder injury but he’s since re-entered the game.

