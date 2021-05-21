49ers should take another big swing with Julio Jones trade

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kyle Madson
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The 49ers already took a big swing this offseason when they traded up to the No. 3 overall pick. Now there’s an opportunity to make another big splash. Jeff Schultz of the Athletic wrote that the Falcons under new general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith would like to move wide receiver Julio Jones to help alleviate a volatile cap situation.

This is something the 49ers, with their unproven receiving corps, should be making calls on.

San Francisco off the bat is handicapped by the fact they’re without first-round picks in either of the next two drafts, and they’ve already unloaded their supplemental third-round selection in the 2022 draft.

Any deal for the 32-year-old receiver would need to start with a second-round pick in 2022, and maybe a second or third-round choice in 2023. That feels like a steal for the 49ers, but it’s where their best offer is going to land.

It remains to be seen what kind of market there will be for Jones, and whether another club will come over the top and offer a first-round pick and then some. If that’s the case, San Francisco would be out of the running early.

Adding Jones is the kind of move that would elevate the 49ers’ passing game to a level it can only reach with a player of Jones’ caliber. There are maybe three pass catchers in the league that impact games the way he does.

Between 2014 and 2019, Jones averaged 103.8 receptions, 1,564.7 yards and 6.2 touchdowns per season. During that stretch he went to six Pro Bowls and earned two First-Team All-Pro nods, both of which came while Shanahan was the Falcons’ offensive coordinator in 2015 and 2016.

Jones is a big, fast, physical pass catcher that would step in and be the team’ No. 1 target right away, while taking a lot of the focus off Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle. Not to mention adding a security blanket like Jones would be especially helpful for a young quarterback.

His cap numbers over the next three years are $15.3 million, $11.5 million and $11.5 million according to Over the Cap. While those numbers are high for a receiver, the 49ers are in a spot to withstand that kind of cap hit, especially if Jimmy Garoppolo’s contract comes off the books next year while the salary cap sees an uptick. Any minor cap maneuvering in 2021 would be well worth the addition of one of the league’s most dominant wide receivers.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan in 2018 said he’d do whatever it took to get Jones if given the opportunity. The opportunity is there, and the 49ers should be turning over every leaf to make a deal happen.

List

Best offensive player 49ers will face each week of 2021

Recommended Stories

  • NFL schedule makers expecting tight NFC East race

    The NFL schedule makers are expecting the NFC East race to go down to the wire. And they scheduled the NFC East accordingly. The NFL loaded up the end of the season with NFC East vs. NFC East games because they believe the division is going to produce a close race that will give all [more]

  • Who will play nickel for the Packers next season?

    The Packers have options on defense for the slot cornerback position.

  • Does LSU have a shot at landing 2023 QB Arch Manning?

    Quarterback Arch Manning is not just the biggest quarterback recruit in recent memory because of his last name, his play backs up the hype.

  • MLB betting: Giants have been baseball's most profitable team, but 7 of 9 vs. Dodgers loom

    The Giants have the best record in baseball but have yet to play the Dodgers this season.

  • For Urban Meyer, success doesn't hinge on Tim Tebow or Travis Etienne. It's all about validating Trevor Lawrence.

    If Lawrence isn’t a star, then there is almost nothing Meyer can do about it. They aren’t called franchise quarterbacks for nothing. You either have one or you don’t.

  • Travis Kelce, Eric Ebron ponder Tim Tebow's invitation to 'tight end university'

    Tim Tebow already signed his deal with the Jaguars, but will he get an invite to Tight End U too?

  • 49ers draft pick Trey Sermon draws rave review from Senior Bowl scout

    The 49ers traded up into the third round to select former Oklahoma and Ohio State running back Trey Sermon, and Jim Nagy of the Senior Bowl gave his stamp of approval on 49ers Talk.

  • Jose Ramirez vs. Josh Taylor betting preview: Best plays for unification fight

    It is a bout that is as compelling as it is significant, and it has the potential to be a Fight of the Year type match.

  • Has Roush Fenway Racing offered Brad Keselowski an ownership stake?

    Roush has reportedly offered Keselowski a contract to drive the No. 6 car in 2022. And that contract includes an ownership stake in the team.

  • The Daily Sweat: Wizards have been very good against the spread, and the Celtics have not

    The Celtics are favored, but maybe they shouldn't be.

  • Oliveria KOs Chandler to claim UFC lightweight crown

    Brazilian Charles Oliveira mounted a superb comeback to score a second-round knockout victory over American Michael Chandler to win the UFC lightweight title in the main event of UFC 262 in Houston, Texas on Saturday. Fighting for the title left vacant by the retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov last October, Oliveira escaped an early guillotine choke attempt and took Chandler's back, but the 35-year-old former Bellator champion was able to escape and land a string of powerful punches to leave Oliveria hanging on at the end of the first frame. He collected himself in the break and came out strong again, dropping Chandler with a sweet left hook and following up with powerful strikes to force referee Dan Miragliotta to call a halt to the contest 19 seconds into the second round.

  • Tyson Fury faces huge bill to save fight as Eddie Hearn warns Anthony Joshua could pull out

    Tyson Fury has been warned he has a week to save his £200 million fight with Anthony Joshua as the British heavyweight faces a pay-out running into eight figures to keep the fight alive. The undisputed title fight, set for August 14 in Saudi Arabia, is on the brink of collapse after Deontay Wilder won his civil arbitration case for a trilogy fight with Fury, which has been ordered to take place by September 15. Fury’s team must now strike a deal with Wilder to step aside - which could run to tens of millions of dollars - with an insider telling Telegraph Sport that they will have “about a week to settle the case”. That was echoed by Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn who warned that the clock is ticking for Fury’s legal team to clear this major obstacle. “We can’t wait around,” Hearn said today. “We had a deal in place with Tyson Fury and we were told the arbitration wouldn’t be an issue, that we could move on with this fight. “They were wrong and that’s on them, that's their responsibility and their problem. We hope they can solve that problem, but we have to look after ourselves and Anthony Joshua. “We have to maintain the position of unified world champion, and those talks will continue and we want to be in a position by the end of this week to know, are we fighting Tyson Fury or are we moving forward with another option.” The latest twist in the super fight was delivered on Monday night after arbitrator Daniel Weinstein, a retired federal judge with previous experience in dealing with boxing cases, ruled in favour of Wilder in a civil action against Fury. Wilder claims he was owed a rematch by Fury under the terms of their deal for their contest on February 22, 2020.

  • Soccer-Cantona joins Shearer, Henry in Premier League's Hall of Fame

    Cantona won four league titles in five seasons at United, scoring 70 goals in 156 league appearances for the Old Trafford club. The Frenchman, who also won the 1991-92 First Division title with Leeds United, retired in May 1997 aged 30.

  • Dana White uncertain of Tony Ferguson’s future after UFC 262: ‘Time gets us all’

    Tony Ferguson's future is wrapped in mystery after he suffered his third straight loss at UFC 262.

  • Daiana Torquato ready to go to war with Karina Rodriguez at Invicta on AXS TV

    Daiana Torquato knows she's in for a battle when her and Karina Rodriguez vie for the top spot at 125 pounds.

  • Tennis-Beaten Djokovic hits right notes on clay in Rome

    The Serbian, who will turn 34 this week, came back from a set and a break down to beat world number five Stefanos Tsitsipas in his rain-hit quarter-final on Saturday before returning to court later in the day to overcome Lorenzo Sonego. But he fell 7-5 1-6 6-3 to his great rival Nadal on Sunday. "I was happy to play him because of the fine-tuning for Roland Garros ... That doesn't get bigger of a challenge on clay than playing Rafa in finals," Djokovic told reporters, adding that he was very pleased with the fight he showed.

  • A history of first-four sweeps by a single NASCAR Cup Series team

    Sunday’s Drydene 400 marked just the fourth time in NASCAR Cup Series history that the top four finishers all came from the same organization, with Alex Bowman leading the charge for the Hendrick Motorsports fleet at Dover International Speedway. RELATED: Official results | At-track photos: Dover It has been a rare occurrence, happening only twice in […]

  • Soccer-Everton beat Wolves to stay in hunt for Europe

    LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) -Everton kept alive their hopes of playing in Europe next season after a 48th-minute header from Brazilian forward Richarlison gave them a 1-0 Premier League win at home against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday. The result lifted Everton to eighth place on 59 points before the last round of games, level with sixth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and seventh-placed West Ham United, who were at relegated West Bromwich Albion in a later kickoff. The Toffees visit champions Manchester City in their final match on Sunday while Wolves, who stayed 12th on 45 points are at home to second-placed Manchester United.

  • Sean Shelby’s Shoes: What’s next for Michael Chandler after UFC 262 title-fight loss?

    See who Michael Chandler should fight next after falling short of the lightweight title against Charles Oliveira in the UFC 262 headliner.

  • Play-in games conjure tourney feel for NBA coaches, players

    Boston coach Brad Stevens tapped into his experience coaching Butler to back-to-back NCAA championship games to prepare his Celtics. Steve Kerr is ready to play two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry nearly every minute if that's what it takes for the Golden State Warriors to get one win. This is not how NBA players and coaches normally prepare for championship runs.