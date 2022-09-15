49ers 'annoyed' by loss to Bears, need to be 'sharper,' Greg Papa says

Papa says 49ers 'annoyed' by Week 1 loss, must play 'sharper' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

As Trey Lance and the 49ers prepare to take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, opinions have formulated as to how San Francisco should handle their latest opponent.

Following their Week 1 loss to the Chicago Bears, longtime 49ers play-by-play announcer Greg Papa said that San Francisco was "annoyed" and it was clear what the team needed to do to beat the Seahawks: be "sharper in all regards."

"I watched them [Seattle] during the preseason, they looked good to me," Papa told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco on the "Ask Papa" segment of the latest "49ers Talk" podcast. "Then Monday night ... they stopped them not once but twice when they were on the one-yard line going into score."

Despite having their first losing season in a decade last season, the Seahawks' defense is nothing to scoff at, Papa noted. Though different from previous iterations, it still is dangerous and overall could cause problems for the 49ers on Sunday.

That is why Papa said the team outside of Lance has to step up in what is sure to be a hard-fought contest.

"Independent of Trey, the team around him has got to play better," Papa continued to Maiocco. "The mistake they made Sunday in Chicago is they put it on the quarterback.

"What did we say going into the game? 'Running game.' Losing Elijah Mitchell hurt. Defense, don't beat yourself, don't turn the ball over."

Papa did notice that for most of the game, San Francisco stuck to the game plan.

However, in the second half, the 49ers lost focus and committed too many penalties, making Lance's job harder, especially down nine points in the pouring rain.

To that end, Papa reiterated how important it is for the rest of the team to carry their own weight.

"If this is a Super Bowl championship-caliber team we think it is, they're going to have to support this young quarterback and not make it so damn hard on him," Papa concluded.

This isn't the first time that 49ers fans heard this sentiment; NBC Sports Bay Area's Donte Whitner also claimed that the 49ers made Lance's job "too difficult" against the Chicago Bears.

It appears as if the next handful of games will be crucial as to what happens with Lance, despite numerous comments by the 49ers insisting they have faith in the 22-year-old.

At any rate, expect the 49ers' clash with the Seahawks to be filled with fireworks, both on and off the field.

