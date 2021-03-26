49ers announce trade for No. 3 pick

The 49ers have made their trade with the Dolphins official.

The two teams shook up the top of the draft by agreeing to a deal that sends the third overall pick to the 49ers in exchange for No. 12, the third-round compensatory pick the 49ers received when the Jets hired Robert Saleh as their head coach, a 2022 first-round pick, and a 2023 first-round pick.

The Dolphins went on to trade this year’s 12th pick, their 2022 first-round pick, and a 2021 fourth-round pick to the Eagles for the sixth overall selection and a 2021 fifth-round pick

It’s a move that has most people thinking the 49ers have their eye on a quarterback. With the Jets at No. 2 and the Falcons at No. 4 also seen as likely landing spots for quarterbacks, there’s a chance that the first four picks will come from the position for the first time.

Drafts have opened with three quarterbacks in a row twice. Jim Plunkett, Archie Manning, and Dan Pastorini were the top three picks that year and Tim Couch, Donovan McNabb, and Akili Smith opened up the 1999 draft. The 49ers will be looking for more than the Bengals got out of Smith with that year’s third overall selection.

49ers announce trade for No. 3 pick originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

