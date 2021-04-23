The 49ers made it official Friday, announcing they have signed defensive linemen Maurice Hurst and Arden Key to one-year deals.

The Raiders cut Hurst and Key last week, and both paid visits to Santa Clara earlier this week.

The Raiders selected Hurst in the fifth round of the 2018 draft. In his three-year career with the team, he appeared in 40 games with 17 starts and totaled 76 tackles, eight sacks, seven passes defensed, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one interception.

In 2020, Hurst appeared in 11 games with three starts and finished with 27 tackles, one pass defensed and 0.5 sacks.

Key entered the league as a third-round choice of the Raiders in 2018. In his three-year career with the Raiders, he appeared in 37 games with 10 starts and made 49 tackles, three sacks and two passes defensed.

In 2020, Key appeared in 14 games and totaled 15 tackles and two passes defensed.

49ers announce signings of Maurice Hurst, Arden Key originally appeared on Pro Football Talk