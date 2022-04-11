The 49ers have made a few roster moves to start the week.

San Francisco announced the club has signed receivers Malik Turner and Marcus Johnson to one-year contracts. As a salary cap move, the team also released and then re-signed defensive lineman Maurice Hurst to a one-year deal like he signed last month.

Turner spent the last two seasons with the Cowboys, appearing in 14 games in 2021. He caught 12 passes for 149 yards with three touchdowns. He also played significant special teams snaps for the club.

Turner began his career with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois in 2018. He has 29 career receptions for 414 yards and four TDs.

Johnson’s agency, EnterSports Management, previously announced the receiver would be signing with San Francisco last Thursday.

Hurst re-signed with the 49ers in early March. He appeared in two games for the club last year.

The 49ers’ offseason program begins next Monday.

49ers announce signing of Malik Turner, Marcus Johnson originally appeared on Pro Football Talk