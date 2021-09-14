49ers announce roster moves heading into Week 2

The San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday announced a slew of roster moves heading into their Week 2 matchup with the Eagles.

Most of the moves are just official announcements that were already expected, but there are a couple additional tweaks that were previously unreported.

CB Dre Kirkpatrick to a one-year deal and promoted CB Dontae Johnson to the active roster from the team’s practice squad. The team also placed RB Raheem Mostert and CB Jason Verrett on the Injured Reserve List, signed LB Curtis Bolton and RB Kerryon Johnson to the team’s practice squad and released WR Isaiah Zuber.

CB Dre Kirkpatrick signed

The 49ers need depth in their secondary, and Kirkpatrick will give them an additional veteran presence. He spent 14 games with the Cardinals last season and pulled down three interceptions. His signing was initially reportedsigning was initially reported Monday by NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

CB Dontae Johnson signed off practice squad

Johnson was active in Week 1 on a standard practice squad elevation. He reverted back there after the game, but now the 49ers have added him to the active roster and removed him from the practice squad. He should be available Sunday after getting into the opener when Jason Verrett went down with a torn ACL.

CB Jason Verrett placed on Injured Reserve

Verrett tore his ACL in the third quarter against the Lions. Head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed the

injury Monday in a conference call. Verrett’s season is over.

RB Raheem Mostert placed on Injured Reserve

Shanahan said Monday that Mostert would be going on IR with a chance to return after eight weeks. The running back took to Twitter on Tuesday and announced he’d have season-ending knee surgery to repair a cartilage injury. His IR stint will now be permanent.

Practice squad moves

Running back Kerryon Johnson and linebacker Curtis Bolton were added to the practice squad. Wide receiver Isaiah Zuber was let go from the practice squad in a corresponding move. Johnson will add depth in a banged up backfield, and Bolton adds more internal LB depth while Dre Greenlaw is day to day with a hamstring injury. Johnson’s elevation to the active roster opened a practice squad spot to add one player. Zuber’s release vacated a second place.

