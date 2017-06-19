49ers announce promotions for several scouts

The 49ers brought in some new members of their personnel department after John Lynch was hired as their General Manager this year and now they are giving new titles to some of the people who remained on the staff following Trent Baalke’s departure.

The 49ers announced five promotions on Monday. Chip Flanagan goes from regional scout to national scout, RJ Gillen moves from an assistant position to a pro scout position, Jacob Nierob goes from scouting assistant to player personnel assistant, John Stevenson will be a regional scout after also serving as a scouting assistant and Josh Williams will join him as a regional scout.

“We are very excited about the current state of our personnel department and how it will continue to progress in the coming years,” Lynch said in a statement. “Every member of our personnel team has demonstrated a tireless work ethic and an ability to selflessly support each other — attributes we believe are integral to our success as an organization. We congratulate these gentlemen on their new roles with the team and look forward to watching their careers continue to develop.”

V.P. of player personnel Adam Peters and director of pro personnel Ran Carthon, both of whom are new to the organization, are directly under Lynch in the personnel department hierarchy.