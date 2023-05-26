49ers announce preseason schedule

The 49ers on Friday officially announced their three-game preseason schedule.

Their Week 1 kickoff vs. the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium will be Sunday, Aug. 13 at 1:00pm Pacific Time.

San Francisco will head to Las Vegas early for joint practices with the Raiders leading up to their preseason bout.

Week 2 at Levi’s Stadium vs. the Broncos will take place Saturday, Aug. 19, with kickoff slated for 5:30pm Pacific Time.

Their preseason finale at home against the Chargers is Friday, Aug. 25, and kickoff is slated for 7:00pm Pacific Time.

