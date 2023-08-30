49ers announce practice squad signings
The 49ers on Wednesday announced their first slate of practice squad signings.
DL Alex Barrett
FB Jack Colletto
WR Chris Conley
DL Marlon Davidson
TE Troy Fumagalli
OL Alfredo Gutierrez
RB Brian Hill
CB Qwuantrezz Knight
OL Corey Luciano
WR Tay Martin
DL T.Y. McGill
LB Curtis Robinson
WR Willie Snead IV
CB Tre Swilling
OL Leroy Watson IV
WR Isaiah Winstead
Teams are allowed a maximum 16 players on their practice squad, but Gutierrez is given an exemption since he’s on the team via the NFL’s international pathway program so San Francisco has one more spot available.
All 16 players signed Tuesday were with the team in training camp. The club is also expected to sign former Packers CB Shemar Jean-Charles who would fill the 17th and final spot.