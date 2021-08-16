Linebacker Mychal Kendricks has officially joined the 49ers.

Kendricks’ agreement with the NFC West club was reported on Sunday and it became official on Monday afternoon. Kendricks played two games for Washington last season and also spent time on the Seahawks’ practice squad.

He was sentenced to one day in prison, three years of probation, and 300 hours of community service earlier this year as a result of his guilty plea in an insider trading case. That plea came in 2018 when Kendricks was on the Browns, but he never played a game for Cleveland and moved on to play for Seattle.

The 49ers also announced the departures of two linebackers from the roster. James Burgess and Donald Payne have been cut loose along with defensive lineman Eddie Vanderdoes. Those moves get them moving toward the 85-player limit they have to reach by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

49ers announce Mychal Kendricks signing, cut three others originally appeared on Pro Football Talk