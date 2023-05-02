49ers announce more coaching hires and title changes

The 49ers on Monday announced one new hire and three title changes on their coaching staff.

Their newest addition is defensive quality control coach Cameron Brown. This is Brown’s first foray into the NFL coaching space after his two-year coaching stint as the outside linebackers coach at Division-III Case Western Reserve University. Prior to coaching, he played for four years at Case Western and posted 187 tackles, 34.5 sacks, 12 forced fumbles and one interception in 43 games.

Daniel Bullocks is the first of three coaches to receive title changes for the 2023 season. He was the safeties coach, but now he’ll have a broader scope by moving into the role of defensive backs coach. Bullocks replaces Cory Undlin who followed DeMeco Ryans to Houston.

The other title change is for Andrew Hayes-Stoker, who went from defensive quality control to assistant defensive backs coach.

Finally, Nick Sorenson was elevated from defensive assistant to defensive passing game specialist and nickel CB coach.

More Latest 49ers news!

49ers officially agree to terms with 11 rookie undrafted free agents WR Willie Snead IV re-signs with 49ers Way-too-early 2024 mock draft: 49ers back in the 1st round

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire