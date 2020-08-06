49ers announce Jake Brendel opt out, the 67th NFL player to take option

The 49ers announced center Jake Brendel has opted out of the 2020 season. He joins offensive lineman Shon Coleman in deciding at the deadline.

The 49ers also saw receiver Travis Benjamin opt out.

Brendel becomes the 67th NFL player to opt out.

He signed with the 49ers in February. Brendel’s only career action has come with the Dolphins as he played one game as a rookie, all 16 games in 2017 and four games in 2018. He has made three starts in his NFL career.

He signed with the Broncos in the 2019 offseason but failed to make Denver’s team.

