49ers announce inactive players vs. L.A. Rams

The 49ers on Sunday announced their inactive players for their Week 12 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

#49ers inactive players for Week 12 against the #LARams:



CB Ahkello Witherspoon

CB K’Waun Williams

RB Tevin Coleman

S Chris Edwards

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

OL Tom Compton — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) November 29, 2020

There were no surprises to the 49ers' list of inactive players, as cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon was again a healthy scratch.

The 49ers will get veteran cornerback Richard Sherman back after he missed the past nine games with a calf injury. Sherman and running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. were both activated from injured reserve after missing extended action due to high ankle sprains.

The 49ers will not have receiver Brandon Aiyuk, defensive linemen D.J. Jones or Jordan Willis available to play against the Rams. Those players remain on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list.

Left tackle Trent Williams was activated from the COVID-19 list, and he will play on Sunday.

Rookie Colton McKivitz will make his first NFL start at right guard, as veteran Tom Compton is out with a concussion he sustained last week during a walk-through practice.

Linebackers Dre Greenlaw and Azeez Al-Shaair, as well as tight end Jordan Reed are all available to play after being listed as "questionable" with non-COVID illnesses.

