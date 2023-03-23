The 49ers made official the additions of Steve Wilks as defensive coordinator, Klint Kubiak as offensive passing game specialist, Jacob Webster as defensive quality control coach and Max Molz as coaching operations assistant.

Wilks, 53, joins the 49ers from the Panthers, where he served as interim head coach for 12 weeks last season. He initially was secondary/defensive pass game coordinator under Matt Rhule.

He spent 2018 as head coach of the Cardinals and was the defensive coordinator of the Browns in 2019. His other experience in the NFL as a defensive coordinator came in Carolina in 2017 when he also was assistant head coach.

Kubiak, 36, joins the 49ers from the Broncos, where he served as the passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach last season. The three previous seasons he was with the Vikings, working as the team’s offensive coordinator (2021) and quarterbacks coach (2019-20).

He replaces Bobby Slowik, who left with DeMeco Ryans for Houston to become offensive coordinator. Slowik served as the 49ers’ offensive passing game coordinator last season, so it was expected that Kubiak would get a similar title rather than offensive coordinator.

Webster, 25, joins the 49ers after spending the 2022 season as a graduate assistant at the University of Wisconsin where he worked with the team’s offense. Webster spent the previous two years at the University of Missouri where he served as a defensive graduate assistant (2021) and a volunteer (2020) for the program.

Molz, 27, joins the 49ers from the University of Missouri where he served as the associate director of football operations (2019-23) and earned his master’s degree in education and psychology.

49ers announce four coaching hires, including Steve Wilks, Klint Kubiak originally appeared on Pro Football Talk