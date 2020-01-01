49ers announce Earl Mitchell signing; waive Antone Exum for roster spot

The 49ers on Wednesday announced the signing of veteran defensive tackle Earl Mitchell for the playoffs.

The club waived defensive back Antone Exum Jr. to make room for Mitchell on the team's 53-man roster.

The 49ers' decision to waive Exum appears to suggest the club fully expects starting strong safety Jaquiski Tartt to be available to return to action in the 49ers' first playoff game.

The 49ers signed Exum on Dec. 4, three days after Tartt sustained fractured ribs in the 49ers' 20-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Exum appeared in the final four games of the regular season while Tartt was sidelined.

Mitchell, 32, who announced announced his retirement in November, has not played in an NFL regular-season game since last season with the 49ers. The 49ers declined to pick up his option in the offseason. He spent the previous two seasons with the 49ers.

Mitchell signed with the Seattle Seahawks in July at the start of training camp, but was released before the start of the regular season.

Mitchell joins a 49ers defensive line that has been weakened due to injuries. Starting nose tackle D.J. Jones is out for the season. Sheldon Day, who started the 49ers' final two games of the regular season, is the only true nose tackle on the team's roster.

Mitchell served as a mentor to Jones, who took over as the full-time starter late last season.

The 49ers open the playoffs in the NFC divisional round on Saturday, Jan. 11, at Levi's Stadium. The 49ers will face either the Minnesota Vikings, if they defeat the New Orleans Saints, or the winner of the Seattle Seahawks-Philadelphia Eagles game.

In his nine-year career, Mitchell (6-foot-3, 310 pounds) has appeared in 130 games with 66 starts. He has registered 324 tackles with 6.5 sacks, nine passes defensed, one forced fumble at one fumble recovery.

Exum appeared in seven games with the 49ers this season, primarily on special teams.

