The 49ers have promoted nine and added two to their personnel department, the club announced on Monday.

Tariq Ahmad, Richard Buffum, Ran Carthon, Salli Clavelle, Jeff Diamond, Fred Gammage III, RJ Gillen, Thomas Tupa, and Ethan Waugh have each received promotions. Hayden Frey and Jessi Seumalo are San Francisco’s new hires.

Waugh was promoted from director of college scouting and football systems to vice president of player personnel for his 18th season with the 49ers. Ahmad has been promoted to director of college scouting after serving as the club’s assistant director of college scouting.

Carthon is now the team’s director of player personnel after serving as director of pro personnel. He’s entering his fifth season with the 49ers, having worked as the Rams’ director of player personnel from 2012-2016. Gillen will take over as director of pro personnel, receiving a promotion from pro personnel scout.

Grammage and Tupa have both been promoted to pro scouts. Clavelle is now an area scout after serving as a pro personnel analyst. Buffum is now a manager, football administration, and Diamond has been named manager, salary cap.

Frey and Seumalo have both been hired as scouting assistants.

49ers announce changes to personnel department originally appeared on Pro Football Talk