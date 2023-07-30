49ers announce 6 Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellows

The 49ers on Sunday announced six Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellows who will join their staff. This year’s group includes. Dwain Bradshaw, former 49ers SS Dashon Goldson, Ilyas Hamidzada, Jordan Hogan, DeOn’tae Pannell and Charles Williams III.

These six will help out with San Francisco’s coaching staff during training camp in what’s typically their first taste of NFL coaching. There’s no set time limit for how long they’ll be with the staff. Some stick around for a few days, others for a few weeks. The team is allowed to add any of the fellows to their staff full-time.

According to a release from the team, the new additions will help out in a variety of roles.

Bradshaw will be part of the 49ers’ strength and conditioning staff. He is currently the director of performance at the Exos training facility in Dallas.

Goldson is set to work with the defensive backs after a 10-year NFL career that spanned six years with the 49ers, two with the Buccaneers, and one each with Washington and the Falcons. This is his first foray into NFL coaching.

The 49ers will have Hamidzada working with their tight ends. His previous NFL experience came working in operations with the Washington for three years, Philadelphia for one year, and Cleveland for one year.

For Hogan this is not his time as a coaching fellow with an NFL team. He was a Bill Bidwell Coaching Fellow with the Cardinals in 2020 and 2021. Before that Hogan was a Bill Walsh coaching fellow with the Bills in 2016, Colts in 2017 and Ravens in 2019. He’s currently the wide receivers coach at Colgate University and will work with San Francisco’s WRs.

This is also not Pannell’s first time working with an NFL coaching staff. He spent 2021 and 2022 with the Detroit Lions as the William Clay Ford Minority Coaching Intern after working as a Bill Walsh Minority Coaching Fellow in 2019. He’ll work with the 49ers’ offensive line after playing on Penn State’s OL for five years. The Saints signed Pannell as an undrafted free agent in 2012.

Williams is the current outside linebackers coach for Central Connecticut State University, and will help coach the 49ers defensive line while he’s in camp. He began coaching high school football right after his college career ended in 2017. By 2019 he was the linebackers coach for American International College and held that spot for three seasons.

