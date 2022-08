49ers announce 53-man roster

The 49ers on Tuesday announced their final cuts, leaving them with an initial 53-man roster.

There’ll be some tweaks and some additions as players hit injured lists, but this is the group left after Tuesday’s cuts. Let’s look at how the roster breaks down by position:

Quarterback (3)

Trey Lance

Jimmy Garoppolo

Brock Purdy



Cuts: Nate Sudfeld

Running back (5)

Elijah Mitchell

Jeff Wilson Jr.

Tyrion Davis-Price

Trey Sermon

Jordan Mason



Cuts: JaMycal Hasty

Fullback (1)

Kyle Juszczyk

Cuts: None

Wide receiver (5)

Deebo Samuel

Brandon Aiyuk

Jauan Jennings

Ray-Ray McCloud

Danny Gray



Cuts: Malik Turner, Willie Snead IV, Marcus Johnson, Tay Martin

Tight end (3)

George Kittle

Charlie Woerner

Ross Dwelley

Cuts: Tyler Kroft, Troy Fumagalli

Offensive line (9)

Trent Williams

Mike McGlinchey

Colton McKivitz

Jake Brendel

Daniel Brunskill

Aaron Banks

Jaylon Moore

Spencer Burford

Nick Zakelj



Cuts: Jason Poe, Keaton Sutherland, Justin Skule, Jordan Mills, Alfredo Gutierrez

Defensive line (9)

Nick Bosa

Samson Ebukam

Drake Jackson

Charles Omenihu

Arik Armstead

Javon Kinlaw

Kevin Givens

Kerry Hyder

Hassan Ridgeway



Cuts: Kemoko Turay, Kevin Atkins, Alex Barrett, Akeem Spence, Jordan Willis

Linebacker (6)

Fred Warner

Dre Greenlaw

Azeez Al-Shaair

Oren Burks

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Curtis Robinson



Cuts: Marcelino McCrary-Ball, Segun Olubi

Cornerback (5)

Charvarius Ward

Emmanuel Moseley

Ambry Thomas

Samuel Womack

Deommodore Lenoir

Cuts: Qwuantrezz Knight, Tariq Castro-Fields

Safety (4)

Jimmie Ward

Tarvarius Moore

Talanoa Hufanga

George Odum



Cuts: Tayler Hawkins, Tashaun Gipson, Dontae Johnson

Specialists (3)

K Robbie Gould

P Mitch Wishnowsky

LS Taybor Pepper

Cuts: None

