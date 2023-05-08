49ers announce 3 new additions at QB, DL, TE

The 49ers on Monday officially announced a trio of new additions to their roster.

Free agents added after May 2 won’t factor into the 2024 compensatory pick formula, so we may see some more activity from San Francisco as the team tweaks its roster heading into the offseason program.

All three signings were free agents. Eight of their nine draft picks remain unsigned.

Here’s a quick rundown on their newest additions:

QB Brandon Allen

Allen, 30, will be the fourth QB on the offseason roster and he figures to factor in more as an additional arm in practice than he will as a competitor for a 53-man roster spot. He spent the last three years as Joe Burrow’s backup in Cincinnati. In 15 games (nine starts) he’s 2-7 with a 56.7 percent completion rate, 1,611 yards, 10 touchdowns and 6 interceptions.

DL Marlon Davidson

Davidson, 24, landed in the NFL as a second-round pick of the Falcons in the 2020 draft. He played in 19 games across three seasons in Atlanta and posted 29 tackles, 1.0 sacks, two pass breakups and one interception. The Falcons released Davidson in October last season after placing him on IR in early September.

TE Troy Fumagalli

Fumagalli is a familiar face for close followers of the 49ers. The 28-year-old spent last offseason and training camp with San Francisco before being let go in late August. He was with the practice squad for the first part of the year and let go in November. Fumagalli was a fifth-round pick of the Broncos in 2018. He has 14 catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns in 19 games with Denver and New England.

