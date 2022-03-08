49ers announce 14 changes to coaching staff
The 49ers on Monday announced 14 additions and changes to their coaching staff. Of those 14 changes there are nine new hires and five title changes for coaches already on staff.
Let’s look at the new coaching staff and some of the offseason departures:
Departures
(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Mike McDaniel, Offensive Coordinator
Richard Hightower, Special Teams Coordinator
Rich Scangarello, Quarterbacks
Jon Embree, Tight ends
Wes Welker, Wide receivers
James Bettcher, Senior defensive assistant
New hires
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Adegoke, Defensive Quality Control
James Cregg, Assistant Offensive Line
Joe Graves, Assistant Offensive Line
Brian Griese, Quarterbacks
Anthony Lynn, Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs
Asauni Rufus, Offensive Quality Control
Brian Schneider, Special Teams Coordinator
Deuce Schwartz, Offensive Quality Control
Nick Sorensen, Defensive Assistant
Griese and Lynn are the two key names here. This is Griese’s first-ever coaching job and he’ll be tasked with helping guide Trey Lance through his first season as an NFL starter. That’s a big job for a former player fresh out of the broadcast booth.
Lynn will replace running backs coach Bobby Turner who’s taking the 2022 season off. However, the 49ers and head coach Kyle Shanahan will lean on Lynn plenty when it comes to game planning and making up for the loss of run game coordinator Mike McDaniel.
The other interesting addition is Schneider, who’ll replace Hightower after a dreadful year for the 49ers’ special teams unit.
New titles
(AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Brian Fleury, Tight Ends
Chris Foerster, Offensive Line/Run Game Coordinator
Leonard Hankerson, Wide Receivers
Klay Kubiak, Assistant Quarterbacks
Bobby Slowik, Offensive Passing Game Coordinator
A couple key moves here include Foerster and Kubiak’s moves. Foerster will take over for McDaniel and be tasked with helping the 49ers stay one of the NFL’s most effective rushing teams. He’ll have some help with Lynn, but it’s a big job nonetheless.
Kubiak will now help Griese with Lance’s development. Having someone who’s been around the team in the QB room with Griese should be helpful. Slowik also went from pass game specialist to pass game coordinator. He may also have a hand in ushering Lance along.
