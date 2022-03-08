49ers announce 14 changes to coaching staff

The 49ers on Monday announced 14 additions and changes to their coaching staff. Of those 14 changes there are nine new hires and five title changes for coaches already on staff.

Let’s look at the new coaching staff and some of the offseason departures:

Departures

Mike McDaniel, Offensive Coordinator

Richard Hightower, Special Teams Coordinator

Rich Scangarello, Quarterbacks

Jon Embree, Tight ends

Wes Welker, Wide receivers

James Bettcher, Senior defensive assistant

New hires

Stephen Adegoke, Defensive Quality Control

James Cregg, Assistant Offensive Line

Joe Graves, Assistant Offensive Line

Brian Griese, Quarterbacks

Anthony Lynn, Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs

Asauni Rufus, Offensive Quality Control

Brian Schneider, Special Teams Coordinator

Deuce Schwartz, Offensive Quality Control

Nick Sorensen, Defensive Assistant

Griese and Lynn are the two key names here. This is Griese’s first-ever coaching job and he’ll be tasked with helping guide Trey Lance through his first season as an NFL starter. That’s a big job for a former player fresh out of the broadcast booth.

Lynn will replace running backs coach Bobby Turner who’s taking the 2022 season off. However, the 49ers and head coach Kyle Shanahan will lean on Lynn plenty when it comes to game planning and making up for the loss of run game coordinator Mike McDaniel.

The other interesting addition is Schneider, who’ll replace Hightower after a dreadful year for the 49ers’ special teams unit.

New titles

Brian Fleury, Tight Ends

Chris Foerster, Offensive Line/Run Game Coordinator

Leonard Hankerson, Wide Receivers

Klay Kubiak, Assistant Quarterbacks

Bobby Slowik, Offensive Passing Game Coordinator

A couple key moves here include Foerster and Kubiak’s moves. Foerster will take over for McDaniel and be tasked with helping the 49ers stay one of the NFL’s most effective rushing teams. He’ll have some help with Lynn, but it’s a big job nonetheless.

Kubiak will now help Griese with Lance’s development. Having someone who’s been around the team in the QB room with Griese should be helpful. Slowik also went from pass game specialist to pass game coordinator. He may also have a hand in ushering Lance along.

