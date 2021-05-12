49ers' Ambry Thomas gives great line about California living cost

49ers rookie Thomas gives great line about cost of CA living originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Kyle Shanahan had the talk with Trey Lance when he arrived in the Bay Area the day after the 49ers selected him with the No. 3 overall pick.

The 49ers’ third-round selection, Michigan cornerback Ambry Thomas, ended up talking to himself about the same subject.

Shortly after Thomas was chosen with the No. 102 overall pick, he decided to take a look at his future place of employment after growing up in Detroit and attending the University of Michigan.

He saw the cost of housing in the Bay Area, as well as the state income tax.

“I’m like, ‘It’s kind of expensive — very expensive,’” Thomas said Wednesday upon reporting to Santa Clara for the team’s rookie minicamp.

But he said he has since been able to put things into proper perspective.

“Skip the cost of living and all that right now,” Thomas said. “I feel like my play will take care of my pockets.”

At his draft selection, Thomas will sign a four-year, $4.785 million contract with a fully guaranteed signing bonus of $840,616.

The cost of California is so great that Shanahan even warned Lance and his family during a recent visit to Santa Clara.

“They are going to look for houses and things,” Shanahan said. “I told them, ‘Don’t be too depressed. Everyone is very upset after the first couple days and you realize you got to change what you’re looking for."

Lance is in a completely different tax bracket, as he will sign a four-year contract with more than $34 million.

