49ers always make NFC Championship when starting 4-0 in Super Bowl era

If you're worried about the 49ers' hype train getting too far ahead of itself, stop reading right now.

This only will make it worse.

San Francisco is 4-0 for the first time in almost three decades, so that's bound to have the fans excited. It's only the third time the 49ers have begun a season with four straight wins in the Super Bowl era.

It turns out they tend to go pretty far when starting that well.

That's right: In each of the two previous instances, San Francisco either reached the Super Bowl, or came as close as a team can get.

In 1990, the 49ers started 10-0 on their way to a 14-2 regular-season finish. They won the NFC West and defeated Washington in the divisional round before losing to the eventual Super Bowl champion New York Giants in the NFC Championship Game.

In 1984, San Francisco started 6-0 before finishing the regular season with a 15-1 record, the best in franchise history. The 49ers then continued their momentum into the playoffs, where they made quick work of the Giants and the Bears in the divisional round and conference championship, respectively. Then, in Super Bowl XIX, they laid waste to the Dolphins, 38-16.

It remains to be seen just how far this version of the 4-0 49ers will go. But if history tells us anything, this isn't a fluke, and they might just be getting started.

