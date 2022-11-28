49ers alone atop NFC West after Raiders OT win over Seahawks

The 49ers on Sunday got exactly what they needed to grab sole possession of first place in the NFC West. They entered Sunday tied with the Seahawks.

First, they got a 13-0 victory over the Saints to move to 7-4 on the season.

Then they needed the Raiders to beat the Seahawks. That game went to overtime as San Francisco’s game was ending. After Las Vegas missed a 56-yard field goal, the Seahawks answered with a punt of their own, pinning the Raiders on their own 14.

A tie would’ve helped the 49ers too, but Raiders RB Josh Jacobs had other ideas. He went 86 yards for a game-winning touchdown in overtime to give Vegas the 40-34 win that launched the 49ers to the top of the division.

Here are the updated standings:

1. 49ers (7-4)

2. Seahawks (6-5)

3. Cardinals (4-8)

4. Rams (3-8)

The 49ers were the only NFC West team to grab a victory Sunday. Arizona lost at home to the Chargers, who went for two points and the win after scoring a late touchdown. Meanwhile, the Rams started QB Bryce Perkins who completed just 13 of his 23 throws for 100 yards in his first career start. They lost to the Chiefs 26-10.

It was a very good Sunday for San Francisco, which now faces the Dolphins and Buccaneers at home before heading to Seattle for a crucial Week 15 showdown with Seattle.

