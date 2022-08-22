49ers' Alfredo Gutierrez shares surreal experience from NFL debut

Earning game ball in NFL debut surreal for 49ers' Gutiérrez originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

MINNEAPOLIS -- It might not have meant much to most of the television audience watching the broadcast, but the last four snaps of the 49ers' preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings meant the world to offensive lineman Alfredo Gutiérrez.

Gutiérrez originally joined the 49ers in 2020 as a part of the NFL International Players Pathway program that places players from outside the U.S. on NFL teams. The Tijuana native played college football at the Monterrey Institute of Technology, where his team won the National Student Organization of American Football (ONEFA) Championship.

On Saturday night, Gutiérrez was on the field in a live game for the first time in his NFL career.

After the 49ers' 17-7 win, coach Kyle Shanahan gave Gutiérrez the game ball, and cheers from his teammates were heard outside of the locker room in the halls of U.S. Bank Stadium.

“We didn't put him in last year, so I was pumped to get that ball back,” Shanahan said after the game. “Thought we were just going to have to kneel it but when we got it back, we were able to run a couple of plays.

“Alfredo went in there, we ran power to him, we ran a bounce play there where we tossed it and got outside of him and he led on it, had a first down and gave him the game ball. Guys were pumped up.”

Shanahan complimented Gutiérrez on his diligence and commitment to the team, as well as the hard work the lineman has put in since his arrival in Santa Clara. Shanahan knows how challenging that can be when not reaping the rewards of playing in a game.

Gutiérrez was overjoyed with the experience, but also nervous about his NFL debut. The 6-foot-9 tackle shared that while he knew the cadence of the snap count, he confirmed with “his friends” that he had it right.

“Thanks to everybody, my teammates to be honest and especially coach [Chris] Foerster —he’s been on my butt,” Gutiérrez said on Saturday. “First time in an NFL stadium. That was awesome. That was a really good feeling.”

After receiving the game ball, Gutiérrez still had adrenaline coursing through his veins, so much so that when he tried to thank his teammates in a speech, his first words nearly were in his native language of Spanish.

The excitement was shared by the 49ers' entire locker room, with several players talking about what a great teammate Gutiérrez has been, including rookie Drake Jackson. The first-year pass rusher regularly has been lined up against Gutiérrez during practice, and the two have become close friends.

“That’s a beautiful scene right there,” Jackson said. “I was so happy when I saw him go out there because when I had a problem a few weeks ago, he was right there by my side, making sure I was cool. Big ups to him for actually getting in there and being able to get some playing time.”

Gutiérrez knows he has a lot of work to do to see more playing time in the NFL, but for now, he will keep working while being one of the favorites in the 49ers locker room.

