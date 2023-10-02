49ers' Aiyuk hints plan to be top-10 NFL receiver by season's end originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Brandon Aiyuk warned the rest of the NFL during the 49ers’ organized team activities in May.

"I’m about to take off,” he told reporters. “That’s it."

Four weeks in the the 2023 NFL season, the 25-year-old has held up his word.

Following San Francisco's 35-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Aiyuk was asked by NBC Sports Bay Area's Donte Whitner on "49ers Postgame Live" if he currently is a top-10 receiver in the NFL.

"I think ya’ll know what I want to say my answer is," Aiyuk said. "I’m just trying to go out there every single week and just, you know, put it on film every week. I might have an answer for you at the end of the season. We’re just going to continue to handle business and play the game that we know how."

Aiyuk set a career high with 148 receiving yards on six catches Sunday against the Cardinals. It was his sixth career game with over 100 receiving yards and his second of the young 2023 season.

Aiyuk was limited to three catches in Week 2 and missed Week 3 due to a shoulder injury. But he opened the season with an eight-catch, 129-yard performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

When healthy, Aiyuk is another daunting task for opposing defenses who already are preparing for established All-Pro talents like running back Christian McCaffrey, receiver Deebo Samuel and tight end George Kittle.

"BA is one of the most slept-on receivers in the NFL," quarterback Brock Purdy said Sunday on NBC Sports Bay Area. "His route-running ability, the way he gets separation, the way he gets in and out of cuts, just watching him on film -- it's like, man, this guy, I’ve just got to get him the ball in space because he does the rest of the work.

"Definitely thankful to be throwing the ball to him. I’ve just got to keep feeding him."

Aiyuk's next chance to show out will be next Sunday night in a primetime clash against the Dallas Cowboys.

"I’m just trying to come out here and play the best football that I can each and every week," Aiyuk told the "49ers Postgame Live" crew. "And we’ll let the people decide that one."

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast