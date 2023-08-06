49ers' Aiyuk doubles down on claim he will ‘take off' in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Brandon Aiyuk is doubling down on his claim that he'll be taking that next step to be an elite member of the 49ers offense in the 2023 NFL season.

In an interview with KNBR's "Papa and Lund" show Friday, the 25-year-old receiver explained how he feels like the sky is the limit for him heading into this upcoming season.

"I feel like just coming out here, every single day and building, talking with DBs, talking with the defense, we only have so long to get ready for the season coming up," Aiyuk shared with Greg Papa and John Lund when asked to clarify his statement about "taking off." "So I don't look at it as if a certain number or anything like that, but just a mindset, taking off."

Aiyuk's confidence in himself is warranted and is impressing many of his teammates including veteran Kyle Juszczyk.

In the 2022 season, his third with the 49ers, Aiyuk had over 1,000 yards receiving to go along with a career-high 78 catches and eight touchdowns. He was an integral member of San Francisco's offense, even with the addition of star running back Christian McCaffrey.

Despite leading the 49ers in receptions, targets and receiving yards, Aiyuk is confident that his mindset will help transcend his game and the 49ers as a whole.

"I don't feel like nobody can guard me, I got to have that mindset every single day and let it go where it goes," Aiyuk continued. "Take it to where it's going to take it. But yeah, I do feel like I'm going to take off ... I was made to play receiver in this offense right now, that's how much built in I feel within this offense so just looking to take it where I can take it to."

Aiyuk's teammates also have noticed that the 25-year-old is "brimming" with confidence, especially considering they see him as having superstar potential.

"It’s crazy because I’m with him every day. He’s my guy," Deebo Samuel said after practice on July 26. "From Year 1 to now, his confidence level is through the roof. He walks in, he walks out every day like no one can guard him. And you walk around with that type of attitude, you take that out there to the field, I mean, it can only translate.

"He’s taken his game to another level, and it’s very exciting to see."

Deebo says Aiyuk's confidence is through the roof 📈 pic.twitter.com/mfay3jYEAT — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) July 26, 2023

With Aiyuk looking to "take off" in the upcoming season, the 49ers offense looks to be another strong point.

If Aiyuk does indeed take that next step, the 49ers are a team to watch out for all season long.

