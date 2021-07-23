49ers agree to terms with third-round pick Ambry Thomas

After signing linebacker Fred Warner to a massive contract extension earlier this week, the 49ers have taken care of some smaller contract business.

San Francisco has agreed to terms with third-round cornerback Ambry Thomas, according to agent Drew Rosenhaus.

Thomas was the 102nd pick in the third round out this year. He elected to opt out of the 2020 college football season. But before that, he played 39 games for Michigan from 2017-2019, making four interceptions, nine pass breakups, a forced fumble, and five fumble recoveries. He had three picks in his junior year alone.

With Thomas agreeing to his standard rookie deal, the 49ers’ one outstanding draft pick who isn’t under contract is the No. 3 overall pick, quarterback Trey Lance.

With rookie contracts slotted, that deal should get done sooner than later.

