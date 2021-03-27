49ers agree to terms with Nate Gerry

Charean Williams
The 49ers have agreed to terms with free agent linebacker Nate Gerry, John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Gerry will sign a one-year, $1.12 million deal, according to Mike Kaye of NJ.com.

The Eagles made Gerry a fifth-round choice in 2017, and he played four seasons in Philadelphia.

He appeared in 46 games with 22 starts.

Gerry played only seven games last season because of an ankle injury that landed him on injured reserve.

49ers agree to terms with Nate Gerry originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

