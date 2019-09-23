49ers agree to terms with long snapper Garrison Sanborn

The 49ers have agreed to terms with a long snapper after Jon Condo abruptly retired.

San Francisco will sign Garrison Sanborn, Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com reports.

The team worked out Condo, Sanborn and Drew Scott last Tuesday and opted to sign Condo. But Condo lasted only one game.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Sanborn, 34, has played for the Bills and the Bucs since 2009. He spent eight seasons in Buffalo and the last two in Tampa.

He has 160 games of experience.

Sanborn will become the third long snapper for the 49ers this season. Colin Holba appeared in the first two games.