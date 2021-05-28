49ers agree to terms with journeyman LB James Burgess

Kyle Madson
·1 min read
The San Francisco 49ers are adding some depth to their linebacking corps. ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Friday reported veteran free agent LB James Burgess has agreed to a one-year deal to join the 49ers.

Burgess landed in the league in 2016 as an undrafted free agent with the Dolphins. He debuted in 2017 with the Browns and spent two seasons in Cleveland before bouncing to the Jets in 2019 and then Green Bay last year.

He’s been at least a part-time starter and special teams contributor at all of his stops. He started nine of 14 games he played in 2017, two of three games in 2018, all 10 the following year, and then didn’t play at all defensively for the Packers a season ago.

With limited linebacker depth, the 49ers are likely looking for players to help fill out their camp roster, although Burgess’ ability to play special teams could put him in the mix to make the club if another veteran like Nate Gerry struggles.

Burgess has played in 31 games with 21 starts in his career. He’s racked up 166 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, one interception and a pair of forced fumbles.

