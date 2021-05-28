49ers agree to terms with journeyman LB James Burgess

Carmudi

British luxury automaker Bentley recently launched its "sportiest" Bentayga yet — the Bentayga S. Living up to its "S" badge, the new luxury SUV looks to bring extra sporting agility to the Bentayga family, said Bentley. The carmaker adds that it will provide an even more engaging drive and a revised visual presence. The prestige SUV features exterior black details such as black door mirrors, black-painted side sills, high gloss black on the lower bumper grilles, and a dark tint treatment to the headlamps and elliptical tail lamps. It also has a larger rear spoiler complemented by black-painted, split oval, and sport exhaust tailpipes. Innovative "S" badges are also positioned on the lower edge of the front doors to complete the striking exterior. The Bentayga S features aggressively designed 22-inch wheels that can be had in three finishes: silver-painted, full-gloss black, and the "labor-intensive" black and bright polished. Inside, the opulent SUV also boasts performance-inspiring interior features. There are color accents on the instrument panel, center console, door pads, and seat bolsters. The seat cushions and backrest center panels, gear lever, steering wheel, upper trim, and headlining are finished with Alcantara upholstery. The cabin offers no shortage of the "S" branding. There's one on the dashboard in front of the passenger, on the seat backrests, a similarly themed Bentayga S treadplate that illuminates when stepping in or out of the vehicle. A fully digital driver's information panel with pronounced dial graphics can be customized to the driver's requirements and features real-time lighting effects with elegant animations. The high-resolution screen can be viewed in either Classic or Expanded format, the former shows the traditional two-dial design of speedometer and tachometer while the latter an area for maps and media information in lieu of the right dial. Under the hood, the Bentayga S boasts Bentley's renowned 4.0-liter, twin-scroll turbocharged V8 petrol engine. The latest-generation mill is capable of putting out 542hp and 770Nm of torque. The preppy SUV can speed from zero to 100kph in as fast as 4.4 seconds and peaks at 290kph. The Bentayga S also features the Bentley Dynamic Ride, giving the sporty SUV the electric active roll control technology to deliver class-leading cabin stability, ride comfort, and exceptional handling. Befitting the sporty appellation is the enhanced "Sport" mode which allows the Bentayga S to enjoy improved steering feel, greater turn-in response, and further reduced body roll thanks to an additional 15 percent increase in air suspension damping and a unique Electronic Stability Control. Bentley kept the Bentayga's comprehensive off-road capabilities in the S model. An optional All-Terrain Specification brings four dedicated off-road modes (Snow and Wet Grass, Dirt and Gravel, Mud and Trail, and Sand) along with a 500mm wading depth. A responsive drive is to be expected as the Bentayga S will feature a Bentley's recalibrated Torque Vectoring by Brake system. The all-new Bentayga S was designed and engineered in the UK and will be produced in Bentley's carbon-neutral factory in Crewe. It joins the existing Hybrid, V8, and Speed versions and comes in a four, five, or seven-seat cabin. Photos from Bentley