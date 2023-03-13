49ers agree to re-sign DL Kevin Givens

The 49ers are working hard to bolster their defensive line. After agreeing to a deal with star free agent DL Javon Hargrave, they made a more under-the-radar move and agreed to a one-year deal with restricted free agent DL Kevin Givens. Matt Barrows of the Athletic reported the agreement. It’s a one-year contract worth $2.1 million with $2 million guaranteed.

Givens has been a nice undrafted free agent find for San Francisco. After playing just one game as a rookie in 2019, he’s played in 13 games each of the last three years as a key member of the defensive line rotation.

In his career Givens has 57 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 8 QB hits and 3.0 sacks. He’ll once again figure heavily into the DT rotation behind Arik Armstead and Hargrave.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire