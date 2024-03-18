49ers agree to one-year deal with QB Dobbs, per agent

The 49ers beefed up their quarterback room with a veteran addition.

San Francisco agreed to a one-year contract with free agent QB Joshua Dobbs, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday, citing Dobbs' agent, Mike McCartney.

49ers reached agreement on a one-year deal with veteran QB Josh Dobbs, per his agent @MikeMcCartney7. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2024

The deal is a one-year, $2.25 million contract, with an added $750,000 in playing time incentives, Schefter reported.

49ers are giving Josh Dobbs a one-year, fully-guaranteed $2.25 million deal that includes another $750K in play-time incentives. https://t.co/qJoDkI2ri3 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2024

Dobbs has four years of NFL experience after being selected in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. The veteran quarterback started 12 games for the Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings during the 2023 season, including an Oct. matchup with the 49ers at Levi's Stadium that might have served as a showcase of sorts for coach Kyle Shanahan.

Despite Arizona losing that matchup with San Francisco, Dobbs posted an impressive statline, throwing for 265 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions while rushing for 48 yards on 12 carries.

The 29-year-old quarterback was teammates with wide receiver Jauan Jennings at the University of Tennessee for two seasons in 2015 and 2016, with the pair connecting for an incredible Hail Mary to seal an upset road win over Georgia as time expired.

In 2016, new 49ers backup QB Josh Dobbs hit Jauan Jennings on an incredible Hail Mary in the final seconds to lift Tennessee past Georgia in Athens. Now, they’re teammates.#49ers pic.twitter.com/LM1DtyU5sb — Chase Senior (@Chase_Senior) March 18, 2024

The reported addition of Dobbs insulates a 49ers quarterback room that already has Brock Purdy and Brandon Allen under contract.

