49ers agree to four-year, $84 million deal with Eagles DT Javon Hargrave
The Javon Hargrave era is over in Philadelphia, as defensive tackle Javon Hargrave is headed to the San Francisco 49ers on a huge deal.
Former Eagles’ DT Javon Hargrave has reached agreement on a four-year, $80 million deal that includes $40m guaranteed at signing with the SF 49ers, per sources. Deal negotiated and confirmed by Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha. pic.twitter.com/rQGVb9OAZe
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2023