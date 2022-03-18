49ers agree to deal with WR Ray-Ray McCloud

The 49ers found their kick returner. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Thursday reported San Francisco agreed to a two-year contract with former Steelers WR Ray-Ray McCloud.

McCloud hasn’t offered a ton as a pass catcher as in his career, but he’s been a quality returner which checks a big need for the 49ers. He was sixth-round pick of the Bills in the 2018 draft and spent his rookie year in Buffalo. His next season was with the Panthers before he joined the Steelers for the last two years.

In his career McCloud has averaged 9.5 yards per punt return and 22.4 yards per kick return. In 2021 he led the NFL in punt returns and punt return yards.

As a receiver he has 64 catches for 390 yards in 48 games with the Bills, Panthers and Steelers. He had a career-year in that department last season with Pittsburgh when he hauled in 39 catches for 277 yards.

He may carve out a little bit of a role as a pass catcher, but the 49ers will likely lean on him more as a returner.

