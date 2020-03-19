49ers agree to deal with Tom Compton

The 49ers cut their 2019 starter at right guard Mike Person on Thursday and they agreed to a deal with a possible replacement as well.

Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com reports that they have agreed to terms with guard Tom Compton on a one-year, $3 million deal.

Compton spent last season with the Jets, but he’s very familiar to 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. Compton was drafted by Washington in the sixth round of the 2012 when Shanahan was their offensive coordinator and he also played for Shanahan with the Falcons in 2016. He’s also spent time with the Bears and Vikings.

Compton started five of the 14 games he played last season.

