49ers agree to bring back recently-released TE Tyler Kroft, DE Jordan Willis

The 49ers on Tuesday announced their initial 53-man roster, but that group should change relatively quickly. Shortly after their final cuts were made, the club announced free safety Jimmie Ward and linebacker Curtis Robinson would go on short-term IR. Tight end Tyler Kroft and defensive end Jordan Willis both have agreements to return to the club after being released from the 80-man roster.

Ward is dealing with a hamstring injury, and Robinson suffered a high ankle sprain in the preseason finale vs. the Texans. Both players will be required to miss at least four games by going on IR.

Kroft and Willis were both on the roster bubble and wound up on the outside of the initial list.

They’ll wind up carrying four tight ends once Kroft is added to the roster. He adds perhaps more pass-catching ability than either Charlie Woerner or Ross Dwelley bring behind George Kittle.

Willis is a good rotational defensive end who can also contribute on special teams. His release was a surprise, but since he didn’t have to pass waivers the team knew they could get him back without risking another team claiming him. Willis will be the 10th defensive lineman.

